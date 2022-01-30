Salah does everything. A decisive goal and assist, with a shot that leaves the Moroccan defender in place despite being the hundredth minute. The Liverpool winger is the cover man in Egypt’s 2-1 extra-time win against Hakimi’s Morocco, who had earned a penalty early in the match and his country’s first lead.

Even if 90 minutes were not enough, the Pharaohs reacted well to the initial disadvantage and deserved the victory in the match played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium and not in Olembe, after the tragic accident that killed eight people. Now Egypt will face the host Cameroon in the semifinals, right in Olembe, which today received the green light from the Caf for the reopening. At 8 pm the last of the quarter-finals between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea: whoever wins is up against the revelation Burkina Faso.

Egypt-Morocco 2-1

Three minutes pass and Hakimi comes from Ashraf himself in the area. The referee regards the action and has no doubts: penalty. Boufal kicks in the top right corner and displaces Gabaski. With this episode begins a game that will then always tend towards the Egyptians. Who, however, must wait for the recovery to equalize. Precisely on the 53rd minute, when Salah finds himself on the feet of Bono’s rebound at Abdelmodem’s header. In the final the match gets nervous and does not unlock, even if in the 80th minute it is Morocco that touches the victory with a free-kicking header from Aguerd, on which Gabaski overtakes himself and gets hurt. Initially he tries to grit his teeth, then when the game goes into extra time he leaves room for the third goalkeeper Sobhi. It’s 96 ‘and if nothing else, his entry brings luck because Trezeguet scores the decisive goal four minutes later. In reality, the 27-year-old Aston Villa striker has to do is put in a perfect assist from Salah, who had escaped on the right. He is the real protagonist of the goal, and of the evening. Despite failing the possible 3-1 to an empty net with the Moroccan goalkeeper climbed into the opponent’s area on the last free kick of his.