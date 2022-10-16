A goal from the Egyptian decides the super Premier League match. First defeat for Guardiola’s team. Reds at -10 from rivals

Haaland who? The hero of the first battle of England of the Premier League season is Mo Salah, who in the 76th minute scores the goal that gives Liverpool the 1-0 over City, what Klopp on the eve had defined “the strongest team in the world”. To make her fall for the first time in the league, where Guardiola’s team hadn’t lost in 21 games, a goal from the Reds symbol was needed, the one that Wednesday had removed the personal crisis by signing the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Champions League. That of Anfield, his third season in the Premier League and first since 22 August, promises to be the goal that removes the troubles of Liverpool, coming to the comparison with rivals of all time trailing by 13 points and in the middle of the worst start in his history with Klopp on the bench. The City in addition to the first defeat of the season remains without a goal for the first time. Like Haaland, the most anticipated man who, well harnessed by the Liverpool defense, interrupts his streak of 7 consecutive games to score. See also F1 | Sainz: "It hurts to have to start from behind with this Ferrari"

THE KEYS – Liverpool overall deserved the victory in a game that was not great in the first half and full of back and forth in the second half. Salah, brought back to the center of the attack from the right in the 4-2-3-1 which Klopp now does not give up, has returned to being as dangerous as he had previously managed to be only in the Champions League. The other key to the Reds’ success is defense: so far it had been the weak link of Klopp’s side, this time, with Milner right back in place of Alexander-Arnold and Gomez paired with Van Dijk in the center, he kept at bay the most devastating striker seen so far in the Premier League (Haaland still had the best chances for City) and an attacking department that traveled at an average of almost 4 goals per game remained sensationally dry. Guardiola’s tactical magic didn’t work this time: he chose the 3-man defense to free Cancelo’s thrust on the right, but in doing so he left Haaland too alone in the middle of the Reds defense, with Foden wide on the left and Silva and Gundogan to alternate with De Bruyne in the role of central raider. The City lacked imagination and danger. And for the first time this season the champions have known the word defeat. See also Inter transfer market: PSG and Chelsea's new assault on Skriniar and Dumfries

THE MATCH – Better overall Liverpool at first very blocked and with few emotions. Not even Haaland, who tries three times without too much success, breaks the balance. It starts again at 0-0, which Ederson saves in the 50th minute with a splendid save on Salah, launched on the counterattack. It is the action that ignites the game: Foden scores 3 ‘later but the referee cancels thanks to the Var for a foul by Haaland on Fabinho at the beginning of the action. When it starts again, Jota sends on the outside of the header from an excellent position and a little later Alisson has to overcome himself to save on Haaland. The goal arrives in the 76th minute: Alisson’s long raise, Cancelo on the trocar fails and frees Salah for the counterattack that this time the Egyptian is not wrong. The game after the goal also lights up from a nervous point of view, with Klopp kicked out for protests. The best opportunities for scoring, however, are Liverpool: when the referee blows the whistle, the Reds celebrate a victory that smacks of rebirth. Klopp before the match had excluded his from the title race, but this match gives the impression that the battle between the two great rivals of England is already over, rather than just begun. See also Italy against Hungary: Mancini thinks of the Raspadori-Gnonto couple

October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 19:37)

