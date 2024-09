Wolverhampton (Reuters)

Ibrahima Konate scored his first ever goal in the English Premier League with a header, and Mohamed Salah scored from a penalty kick, as Liverpool rose to the top of the standings, with a 2-1 victory over last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Coach Arne Slot’s team has 15 points, after six matches, one point behind Manchester City and Arsenal, and Wolverhampton ranks 20th with one point.