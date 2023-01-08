Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Egyptian Mohamed Salah continues to write history with his English team, Liverpool, by writing his name in the historical records of the Reds, after his score reached 173 goals through his contribution to his last goal against Wolverhampton in the FA Cup, which ended in a 2-2 draw, in the third round of the tournament, to postpone The finalist was decided between the two teams for the fourth round of the rematch.

After Salah’s goal, which came in the 52nd minute of the confrontation, the Egyptian star reached his 173rd goal with Liverpool in various competitions, since he moved to the team in the summer of 2017 from Italian Roma.

Mohamed Salah surpassed Reds legend and former club coach Kenny Dalglish, who scored 172 goals in the Liverpool shirt, to make Salah the club’s seventh scorer “single”, in the list topped by Reds legend Ian Rush with 346 goals.

The list of historical scorers for Liverpool includes: Ian Rush (346 goals), Roger Hunt (285 goals), Gordon Hodgson (241 goals), Billy Liddell (228 goals), Stephen Gerrard (186 goals), Robbie Fowler (183 goals) , Mohamed Salah (173 goals), and Kenny Dalglish (172 goals).