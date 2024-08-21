Liverpool have begun a year of transition, with virtually no signings, the club started the campaign on the right foot with a victory at the start of the Premier League, now under the command of Arne Slot, who gave the indication to keep the squad without any movements, except for the players who were out of contract. That being the case, for many men in the squad this will be a test cycle to define their future for the summer of 2025, although, one of the big stars to have defined it from now on, Salah.
English press confirms that Mohamed is in the last year of his contract with Liverpool and it will surely be his last year defending the club’s colours, as the most recent information states that the African and the Anfield management have not sat down to discuss a future together and the footballer is not even open to negotiating such a possibility, as Salah’s immediate desire is to be a free agent in the summer transfer market of 2025.
This summer, Salah never considered leaving the club beyond Klopp’s departure, however, the footballer understands that his time within the team is about to expire, as his firmness is established, a year of farewell with the ‘reds’. Mohamed has been in the market for two years within Saudi Arabia and now being the master of his destiny, everything indicates that the left-footer will ask for the best financial and sporting offer for himself and his family.
