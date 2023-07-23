Egypt has qualified for the football competitions in the Olympics only once since 2012, and former Pharaohs coach Shawky Gharib tried to obtain the services of Mohamed Salah to appear in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was held in 2021, but he did not succeed due to the lack of approval from Liverpool.

Medal dream

Throughout its participation in the Olympic Games, Egypt did not win a medal in football or any other team sport. The Egyptian public is counting on the presence of Salah, who is one of the most prominent stars in the world, in order to win the first Olympic medal in football. .

The Pharaohs succeeded in winning fourth place in the 1928 Olympic Games, when the championship was of great importance before the start of the World Cup competitions later in 1930, and they repeated the same achievement in 1964, but they did not succeed in winning a medal. .

The coach of the Egyptian national team, Brazilian Rogerio Micali, seeks to include Salah to revive the dream of obtaining the first Olympic medal in the history of the Pharaohs, but he still collides with the necessity of obtaining the approval of Liverpool. .

Mikali said in remarks to the newspaper “jovem pan” The Brazilian said that he had “already begun” to communicate with Salah and the Liverpool administration, to obtain early approval for the participation of the “Reds” top scorer in the Paris Olympics. .

Mikali: "Of course, I want to include Salah in our list at the Paris Olympics, among the 3 players we choose from the first team of the Egyptian national team. We have started contacts with his English club, but the whole matter depends on the approval of Liverpool."

The coach of the Egyptian team was the technical director of the Brazil national team in the Rio de Janeiro tournament in 2016, and at that time he sought the help of Neymar, the star of the first team, and intends to repeat the same thing with the help of Salah in the Paris tournament. .

absence from Tokyo

In the last Olympics, Salah was wanted on Coach Gharib’s list, but holding the tournament in the summer a few days before the start of the English Premier League prevented the Red Club’s management from approving the Egyptian request. .

Salah expressed his agreement to play with the Egyptian national team in Tokyo, but he was forced to miss the start of Liverpool in the season that coincided with the Tokyo tournament, then absent again in the winter to participate in the African Cup of Nations, which almost destroyed the Egyptian player’s season completely with his team. .

It is noteworthy that the conditions and circumstances of the Paris tournament differ from its counterpart in Tokyo, where the competitions will be held in the summer of 2024, and Salah will not be forced to be absent again in the middle of the season, because the African Nations Championship will be held in the winter of next year, 6 months before the Paris tournament.

