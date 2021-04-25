Joe Willock destroyed Liverpool’s hopes. The player on loan from Arsenal got the tie for Newcastle in the 95th minute and plunged the Anfield team into a drama that was highly evident by their coach and star. The week has been moved in Liverpool, on that bank of the Mersey. The club’s property, Fenway Sports Group, has received tremendous criticism for joining the Super League project in the first place. The staff had issued a statement explaining, after knowing their initial adhesion, that they did not like the idea at all. Then the club officially announced that it was getting off the project. That did not prevent fan demonstrations that even took place on Saturday also before the game against Newcastle.

All this within the climate of depression that the team lives, separated from the Champions League by Real Madrid, outside the fight for the title in the Premier and with its position in the next Champions League in question. Even more so after Willock’s last goal, which was the trigger for a cataract of events that have caused talk in Liverpool. As soon as the final whistle was heard, after the bland draw, Salah left the field gesturing with his arms and a face of worrying frustration. His face was immediately debated. The Egyptian had overtaken his team with a great goal and then saw how his team failed ad nauseam, especially Diogo Jota, several times. Newcastle had almost given the weather warning before Willock scored.

That sparked drama at Liverpool and led to Klopp’s furious criticism of his men, something almost unheard of from the manager. “I did not see today that we deserve to play the Champions League next year,” said the German who already sees his figure also threatened and does not hesitate to target the players. “It is a point, but it feels like a defeat. If you deserve it, you deserve it. But I did not see that we deserve to play in the Champions League,” Klopp insisted bitterly, who regretted all the failed occasions by his team and the sterile possession of your team. “It was a crushing blow,” explained Peter Crouch during the broadcast of the match. Liverpool lose rope again, stay in sixth position and see their options to play the next Champions League seriously damaged. For weeks there has been talk of the problems in defense of Liverpool, now the look is towards the attack for games like Newcastle. Against Madrid everything failed. And the environment is one of total uncertainty. Next season’s project is in question. They want to extend Salah’s contract, but without Champions it is not clear his continuity and that of Klopp.