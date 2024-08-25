Liverpool (dpa)

The “duo” Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz shone, leading their team Liverpool to a 2-0 victory over its guest Brentford, at Anfield Stadium, at the conclusion of the second round of the English Premier League.

Diaz scored Liverpool’s first goal after 13 minutes, from a quick counterattack, started by Mohamed Salah to Diogo Jota, who passed the ball to Colombian striker Diaz, who fired a powerful shot into the net from inside the penalty area.

Salah added the second goal for his team in the 70th minute, benefiting from a pass from Luis Diaz.

The Egyptian star scored his second goal this season, after scoring against Ipswich Town in the first round, so Salah succeeded in scoring goals in the first two rounds of the English Premier League for the first time.

Salah also raised his tally to 6 goals against Brentford, making him the player who has scored the most goals against the team nicknamed “The Bees” in the English Premier League.

Liverpool raised its score to six points, achieving full marks in its first two matches, equal to the trio of Arsenal, Brighton and Manchester City (the title holder), which tops the standings, ahead by goal difference.

As for Brentford, its score froze at three points, dropping to thirteenth place at the end of the round.