Mohamed Salah, 29, contributes greatly to the wonderful season for Liverpool, who aspires to achieve a historic quartet, which is the League Cup that he crowned at the expense of Chelsea, the Federation Cup, the local league and the Champions League, where he leads the Premier League top scorer (22 goals) and the best passer ( 12 assists).

But the issue of extending a contract that will expire in 2023 has been worrying Anfield fans since the start of the season.

According to English media, the Egyptian asks the club about 500,000 pounds per week (595,000 euros), which makes him the highest paid player in the English Premier League..

Salah told the British magazine: “I only have one year left on my contract. I think the fans know what I want, but it’s not about the money in the new contract.. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly“.

Salah has become one of the best players in the world since joining Liverpool in 2017, coming from Italian Roma, where he has scored 155 goals in 245 games so far..

In 2020, Salah was one of the main players in winning Liverpool’s first Premier League title in 30 years, a year after he also contributed to winning the Champions League..

The Egyptian star added: “This club means a lot to me. I gave everything to the club and everyone noticed it. I had great times here and won trophies, and won many individual awards. This club is like family to me.”“.

Salah admitted that his departure from Liverpool would be a difficult decision, saying: “Playing in this atmosphere and seeing the fans continue to support me, hanging banners for me in the stands and cheering the fans in my name. It will be a really sad moment.“.



He confirmed that he does not intend to leave his club this summer if his contract is not renewed, and said: “I do not know if I will stay with Liverpool for many years or not.“.

Regarding the possibility of the failure of negotiations to renew his contract, he replied: “I am not worried, I do not let myself worry about something, the current season is not over yet, and I hope it ends in the best possible way.“.

And he continued, “I expect to stay in Liverpool, and I will not leave the team next season if the negotiations do not succeed,” adding jokingly: “But if the club’s management wants me to leave, that is different.“.

Salah touched on his turning 30 next June, saying: “I didn’t think about the fact that I would turn thirty, I asked some players, and they said that it is a different feeling when you are thirty years old, but I do not know, I feel good, I enjoy life and football Foot, I don’t care about age“.

He pointed out that many of the best players in the world are over 32 and 33 years old, and gave examples of Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, French Karim Benzema, Argentine Lionel Messi, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Bosnian Edin Dzeko, French Olivier Giroud, and others.

Salah concluded his statements by saying: “I hope to be the historical scorer for Liverpool before I leave the team, scoring more than 300 goals is difficult, but let’s see.”“.

Salah is ranked ninth on the list of historical scorers for Liverpool FC, led by Welshman Ian Rush, with 346 goals..