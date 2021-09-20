The video footage that was shown was filmed by a local resident and showed two of the three terrorists standing next to their car at bar La Bellequipe and shooting on the terrace. That night 21 people were killed. The jihadists then shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ and got back into their vehicle. Among them Brahim Abdeslam, Salah Abdeslam’s older brother, who would later blow himself up in another bar.

“I would like to comment on the videos,” Salah Abdeslam told the judge. “I would say that if we take them out of context, I’ll be the first to disapprove of them. But if we put them in context, I can’t judge them.”

Abdeslam then made the comparison with French soldiers. “There are French, Germans and Belgians of Muslim faith who have emigrated to Syria and Iraq to live their religion with dignity. France killed them. We even stopped counting the dead by France,” Abdeslam said. The researcher’s presentation is only the last page of the book. But we should talk about the beginning and have a dialogue.”