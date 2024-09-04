Dressing can make the difference between a run-of-the-mill salad and a delicious one, and although I get the impression that we don’t tend to use creamy ones in these parts, the truth is that they give it a very attractive smoothness. This lettuce, chicken and peach salad could be perfectly dressed with a simple vinaigrette and it would be a very fresh dish, but the combination of ingredients is enhanced by the addition of ranch dressing.

This sauce, dressing or seasoning is typical in the United States and its already prepared and packaged version can be found quite easily in supermarkets. However, preparing it is very easy and by doing so you gain the freshness of the herbs and the acidity of the lemon –and not the acidulants added by the industry–. In my opinion, parsley, chives and dill should not be missing in this sauce, although you can also add thyme, mint, oregano or whatever herbs you have on hand. The original version is prepared with sour cream (sour cream) but since it is not very popular on our shelves, we substitute it with cooking cream and lemon.

Difficulty : Don’t let the chicken dry out Ingredients For 2 people as a single dish 2 lettuce hearts

1 chicken breast (approximately 300 g)

1 large peach

Olive oil

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper Ranch sauce 100 ml of cooking cream

50 g mayonnaise

The juice of 1/2 lemon

1 small clove of grated garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill (or 1 teaspoon dried dill)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme) Instructions 1. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients for the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside. 2. Take the chicken breast out of the fridge five to 10 minutes before cooking so that it is not too cold. Season it with salt and pepper and coat it with a little olive oil. 3. Heat a non-stick frying pan or griddle over high heat and sear the chicken breast on both sides until golden brown. Lower the heat, cover and cook for three or four minutes on each side (depending on the size and thickness). Leave to rest while you prepare the rest of the salad. 4. Cut the hearts of apples lengthwise into six or eight pieces depending on how big they are, or into julienne strips if you prefer a smaller cut. Cut the peach into wedges. 5. Cut the chicken into thin slices and mix with the lettuce hearts, peach and sauce, reserving a couple of tablespoons. 6. Serve with the remaining sauce on top and a little freshly ground black pepper.

