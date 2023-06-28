The recipe of savory crepes it is perfect for solving many problems at the table and in the kitchen. For impromptu dinners or aperitifs with friends, for a tastier appetizer, a tempting and nutritious breakfast, but also as a snack for children, sweet or savory crepes are always the ideal solution.

Source Pixabay

The crepes, better known all over the world by their French name, crepe, are nothing more than a disc of soft and thin dough, but not crunchy. They are prepared with eggs, milk and flour and cooked on a very hot surface. Not to be confused with pancakes, of American origin, or le waffles oi Waffle, depending on whether the French term or the English term is used. Crepes are something else and are a typical recipe of French cuisine, even if they are eaten all over Europe.

The name actually comes from Latin name crispusmeaning curled or wavy, or dal Greek term krispos, meaning wrapped or coiled. From the 9th century the recipe spread, initially based on water and wine instead of water. In France, they are offered for Candlemas by making a wish when they turn over in the pan to cook the second side.

Crepes can be sweet or savoury. The desserts are served with jams, marmalades, nutella, chocolate cream, custard, cream, fruit, butter, syrups, liqueurs, dried fruit and much more. The most famous is the crepe suzettefilled with orange sauce and with Grand Marnier. While for the savory we can indulge ourselves, with older or more modern mouth-watering recipes. In Italy they are widespread, even with local variations such as miacce from Valsesia or miasse or ofele from Canavese and paradelli of Valtellina.

Basic recipe of savory crepes

Source Pixabay

There basic recipe The traditional way of savory crepes is actually the same as sweet ones. Because in the dough, unlike what is usually believed, you don’t need to put salt or sugar. It will then be there filling to give the salty taste or the sweet taste to our dish. It doesn’t take much to prepare them. You don’t need to be a skilled chef or have particular skills in the kitchen. They are decidedly essential, a basic recipe that is always good to know, because it is versatile and really solves a thousand problems.

There preparation not only is it easy and childproof, but also very fast. In half an hour and at a very low cost you can have the basis for a thousand different dishes. Sweet or savoury it doesn’t matter, as we have seen. You can literally go wild with ideas!

The ingredients to make perfect crepes there are four and they refer to a serving of 8 people, for crepes with a diameter of 20 centimeters.

3 medium eggs

500 ml of whole milk

250 grams of 00 flour

butter

Preparation

First, crack the eggs into a tall bowl. Mix carefully with a fork to “melt” the red and white together. At this point, add the milk at room temperature. And keep stirring to mix the two ingredients thoroughly. Sift the flour into the bowl and mix with the whisk to obtain a smooth, homogeneous cream without lumps.

Cover the bowl with the dough with a sheet of cling film. Store in the refrigerator for at least half an hour. After the necessary time, take one no stick pan or one crepe maker and grease it with butter. When it’s at temperature, pour in a ladle of dough to cover the entire surface. After about a minute, when the edges come off, turn the crepe with the spatula and cook the other side for a minute as well. When the second side has browned as well, remove it from the heat and continue to cook your crepes until the dough is finished.

You can use them immediately, let them rest for a while by covering them with plastic wrap and even freeze them. Pulling them out when you feel like it to stuff them as you like. But crepes can also be prepared baked alternatively.

Savory crepe tutorial

Source Pixabay

The basic recipe is really very easy to follow. But if you need a video tutorial, to understand in particular how to do it lump-free crepes or how to understand when it’s time to turn the crepes or how to spread the dough in the pan, don’t worry.

What do you think, isn’t it the simplest recipe there is to amaze everyone with special effects? The filling will make the difference: so have fun in the kitchen to recreate always new combinationsobviously starting from the most famous and most popular ones.

Stuffed savory crepes for all tastes

Source Pixabay

For adults and children, for those who love to eat dishes filled with tasty ingredients and for all those who are looking for perfect recipes for every occasion, here is a series of fillings and pairings not to be missed. How about trying them tonight?

Ham and mozzarella crepes

After making the savory crepes as explained in the recipe above, get yourself 300 grams of cooked ham, 300 grams of mozzarella, 500 ml of bechamel to prepare with our recipe, 30 grams of Parmesan, salt and extra virgin olive oil.

When all the crepes are ready, spread a slice of cooked ham and the slices of mozzarella on each one. Fold them in 4 parts and put them in a baking dish, where you will have poured the béchamel. Cover with more bechamel and sprinkle with grated Parmesan. Bake at 200 degrees for 15 minutes.

Baked crepes with gravy

If instead of one snack or an aperitif you want a complete first course, why not prepare the savory crepes with cooked ham and mozzarella gravy and baked? The basic recipe is always that of crepes. As well as that of the filling. But you will have to prepare the tomato puree. Pour the extra virgin olive oil into a saucepan and fry a clove of garlic. At this point add the tomato puree, salt, black pepper and fresh basil. And cook for a few minutes.

Stuff them crepes with cooked ham and mozzarella and tomato puree, close in half-moon shapes and place them in the oven pan, covering with the leftover tomato puree. Finish with a sprinkling of parmesan and some black pepper. Bake in a hot oven at 180 degrees for half an hour.

Salmon crepes wrapped in bundles with chives

And why not prepare a fish-based recipe for an aperitif with friends? Prepare the base of the crepes and cook them in a pan. At this point, mix 100 grams of smoked salmon and a finely chopped spring onion. Add 200 grams of cream cheese type Philadelphia. And then salt and pepper.

Take back the crepes and place a ball of filling in the center, then tie them as if they were a bundle. Use chives. And serve: they can also be eaten cold!

Pairings for vegetarian savory crepes

Source Pixabay

Whether at dinner or at the aperitif you have guests who do not eat meat or fish, here are some absolutely unique variations of crepes to eat. We offer you some ideas.

Ricotta and spinach crepes

You will need 500 grams of cow’s milk ricotta, 500 ml of bechamel with our light recipe, 50 grams of grated Parmesan, 300 grams of already cleaned spinach, 70 grams of extra virgin olive oil, 1 clove of garlic, salt and black pepper.

First prepare the bechamel and then let it rest in the bowl covered with transparent film. Cook the spinach. Heat the oil and the peeled but whole garlic in a pan, add the spinach, salt and pepper. Cook for about ten minutes on a high flame.

In a bowl, pour the ricotta, more oil and salt and pepper. Work with a fork, add the spinach, after having removed the garlic, and the grated Parmesan cheese. Put the crepe on a plate and pour the ricotta and spinach filling in the center. Close it in four. Cover a pan with the béchamel, then place the crepes on top and finish with the leftover béchamel and grated cheese. Bake in the oven at 240 degrees for 6 minutes.

Baked stuffed crepes with mushrooms and béchamel

Get ready crepes and béchamel. Then move on to the mushrooms, which you will have to clean carefully and wash under cold running water. Cut them into thin slices. Fry them in oil with a whole clove of garlic. Then add the mushrooms and sauté. Season with salt and pepper. Proceed with cooking the mushrooms and add them to the béchamel sauce. Place inside each crepe the filling, close by rolling up into a cylinder. Put the crepes in the baking tray covered with the béchamel sauce. Cover with the leftover bechamel and some cheese slices, but also a little grated Parmesan. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 15 minutes.

Fondue crepes

Finally, a definitely rich dish that your guests will remember for a long time. First get ready the crepe dough. Now it’s time to prepare the fondue: melt 200 grams of diced fontina cheese with 5 dl of milk and a little salt. Melt the cheese over low heat, stirring constantly. Away from the heat, add two egg yolks and a little black pepper, always mixing carefully.

Cook the crepes hot and place them on a plate spread out or rolled up on themselves with a little fondue inside. Cover with the leftover fontina cream. Brown the crepes in a preheated oven at 200 degrees for 10 minutes.