The title of this book actually stands for something unpleasant: a real mess, a chaotic situation, an annoying confusion. But you can’t blame Emily Ezekiel for that. Quite the opposite: the author of “There you have the salad” has taken a very structured approach to collecting and presenting the 75 or so recipes that she presents to her readers on more than 200 pages; there is no trace of chaos or disorder. The original English edition is therefore simply titled “Salad Meals” – but in German the salad pun is probably just too obvious not to use.