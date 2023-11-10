Geronimo La Russa and the Piccolo board of directors. The harsh back and forth with Mayor Sala

It explodes storm on the appointment of Geronimo La Russa on the theatre’s board of directors Small from Milan. After the attacks from the opposition, complete with a request to the minister Sangiulian who appointed him to report to the Chamber, now the opposition from the mayor of Milan Sala. “I agree with hesitations his appointment because – Sala explains to Il Corriere della Sera – the Piccolo must be a point of arrival“. No reference to “parentopoli” or “poltronifici”, also because the mayor is more interested in addressing his political party which is in great turmoil, rather than the centre-right. Clear message: either we find cohesion and unity, especially in that area closest to the left, or in three years we risk losing the city. “I try not to have preconceptions. In particular with respect to Geronimo La Russa I have also demonstrated in the past that I have none – says Sala -. Now the Piccolo, together with the Scala, is one of the two institutions that support the Milanese cultural axis. My observation is that in our choices in the past, in the present and also what we will make in the future, we put ourselves people who have a certified cultural background“.

Read also: Meloni alongside von der Leyen. But Ursula is a victim of the right wing of the EPP

Read also: Migrants, the Italy-Albania agreement under consideration. EU: “Interesting model”

The reply of Geronimo The Russian is not long in coming. “The tone of Sala’s words – says the son of the president of the Senate to Il Corriere – made me think more about a “due act” of the mayor of a left-wing council than anything else. I fight for a world that does not have preconceptions. I have an important last name, I know, but I’m also 43 years old. What should I do? I have to destroy my life and my passions and wait for the day when my father won’t bother anyone anymore? It is right that the surname should not bring advantages, but not harm either. It was Sala himself who appointed me to the board of directors of M4, the company that deals with rconstruction of the new metro line. what if my father intervened in my appointment? Absolutely not, he is against it. He would like me to dedicate myself only to running the law firm because that is what gives me a living. I underline that no one remembers that the assignment at the Piccolo is free. The only paid appointment is the one in M4 made by the mayor”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

