“The phone call I had with Adriano Galliani, managing director of Monza, was extremely interlocutory, but I appreciated it and in any case, knowing the character, I thought: `you never know´”. This was stated by the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, on the sidelines of an event in Milan, commenting on the phone call he had with Galliani who asked him about a possible rental of the Meazza stadium for the Monza matches, in the event that Milan and Inter do not they used it more.

“The tone of the phone call was joking though…”

“Then I met some Monza players and I asked if they would be happy to play at San Siro and the answer was ‘obviously yes´”, he said, specifying however that “I say this with respect for Monza, a truly extraordinary city, very well managed, so no one wants to steal anything from anyone. We’re more in the talk stage.” The mayor explained that “the tone of the phone call was joking but Galliani is an ambitious person, I’ve known him for many years. And I believe that he and Silvio Berlusconi have entered into this adventure with the Monza club certainly out of passion but also for ambition. Galliani has already done a lot, after which he inquired”.