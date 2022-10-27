The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala returns to speak with optimism about the new San Siro stadium: “There is a path to follow, in all likelihood the stadium will be built”. And again: “We are proceeding with the public debate which will end on November 18 – he said in dialogue with the students hosted by the Collegio delle Università Milanesi Foundation – in the end the Municipality must accept or reject the observations. To re-enter the investment, the teams must make commercial, offices, which is there but in compliance with the rules. If I had to hold the San Siro it is clear that they would go somewhere else, in this sense it becomes necessary to demolish the Meazza. I believe we will proceed with the new stadium. “

The scenarios

–

The mayor explained that in order to return from the investment for the construction of the new stadium, Inter and Milan will have to create, in addition to the new structure, also parallel investment spaces: “But another of the constraints of the PGT”, the Plan of the government of the territory of the city ​​of Milan, “is not only how much you can build but also how green to leave. If you were to keep San Siro it is clear that the new buildings would take another part and take away some greenery. The area where San Siro is from club is seen as a part of their development, so in this sense it becomes necessary to bring down San Siro “. The process, however, “is in the final stages with the public debate and after this the council will have to express itself but I see a positivity in this process. The teams will begin to make the executive project that will go to the Town Council classroom. It will take years for this long. that the inauguration of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games will be held at San Siro “.