Sala: “Milan isolated by the Government, I’m sick and tired of repeating it”

“Do I feel isolated by the Government? I believe that Milan is not the only situation like this in Italy: the Government always has a very limited presence. Compared to Milan there is no attention, but I’m fed up of continuing to say it and I’ll accept it”. Words from the Mayor Beppe Sala, on the sidelines of the presentation of PwC’s Expansion and Social Inclusion Plan with PizzAut. “This city is a city that has its own strength and that will outlive everyone,” he added.

“Malpensa named after Berlusconi, if you don’t listen to others you don’t do a service to the country”

Sala also returned to the unusual speed with which Enac, in agreement with the Government, gave the green light to name Malpensa airport after Silvio Berlusconi: “I am not arguing with the president of Enac, but with the fact that on something like this that concerns the territory, the president of Enac is formally entitled to make a decision, but if he had any common sense he would listen to those who have worked there for years and will continue to work there. Working methods must be respected: if each of us pushes to do things that we can legitimately do, but does not listen to others, we are not doing a service to the country. I have not said a word about the figure of Di Palma, but this is an important decision: why was he not consulted? Should a decision like this be made in 24 hours?”

Sala: “There is no more respect for forms, these are barbaric times”

The mayor of Milan added: “I am not irritated, it is not a problem of emotion, but of rationality: what I am discussing is why there is no longer respect for forms, for the correctness of relationships. The naming of an airport is not something that happens like this: who decides it? A president of Enac without even consulting the company? The president of Enac comes and goes, he is pro tempore like all of us. There is a company that has been investing for years, is dedicated, risks its funds and has not even been consulted: if these are the barbaric times we are living in, we can accept it. It’s crazy that in Italy a situation like this is taken up by a President of ENAC”.