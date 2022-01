Date of birth: 14/4/1989. Birth place: Merano (Bz). Height and weight: 1.83 x 102. Society: Carabinieri. Technical: Alberto Ghidoni. At the Games: three participations (2010, 2014, 2018). Palmares: silver downhill at the 2013 Schladming World Championships, super-G gold at the 2019 Are World Championships; Super-G cup in 2018-19. Twenty victories in the World Cup (16 runs, 4 super-G) with 41 total podiums.