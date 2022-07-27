Sala: “In Lombardy with M5S? Not in my name”

“When I hear from Pizzul that in Lombardy we had to be with 5 stars my answer is’ ‘not in my name’ I’m not there “. Thus the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala on the sidelines of the commemoration of the attack in via Palestro, responding to those who asked him about a possible alliance with the 5-star Movement. “I say this in good faith and I was one of those who first said ‘let’s look at the 5 stars at their electorate and their ideas’. But after all what happened and above all with the positioning they are having I don’t think “.

Sala: “Center-left, broaden the field without vetoing”

And speaking of his meeting yesterday with Enrico Letta And Luigi di Maio in Rome: “In my opinion the only way the center-left has to get out of it well is to try to broaden the field. So I am giving my contribution from this point of view. I hope that no one vetoes because it is not the time for vetoes “.” The ceasefire pact evoked by Emma Bonino it makes sense, but to the extent that those who ask for this pact then do not veto the fact that there are others “, he continued. Responding to those who asked him if it is a message to the action leader, Carlo CalendaSala replied that “it is to all those who do not veto, maybe it is not just him. It is not easy to imagine having personalities like that of Fratoianni coexist with Calenda but I think we should try. two: either we put the thorniest issues on the table to seek controversy or we find a general consensus on the guidelines and then we’ll see “.

Elections, Sala reiterates: “I will have no future political role”

“I will have no future political role, nothing changes for me. My only possible role is here in Milan and I say this with absolute certainty. I exclude all my candidacies and I exclude that my name will be on any list “. “There are many ways to lend a hand to the center-left – continued Sala – and the Democratic Party does not need me at the moment, I’m trying to help those who are making an effort to be part of the center-left team, which is not a automatic passage “. “I give a hand – he reiterated – but I am in a position not to ask for anything for me, I have my role because first of all I am the mayor of Milan. But I want to give a hand. nothing, I will not put my name anywhere “.

Lombardia, Sala: “I asked Letta to have one of our candidates”

“For me it is important to have our candidate and on this I still urged Letta. The center-left will have its candidate and I think only of this”. This was stated by the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the commemoration of the via Palestro massacre, answering those who asked him if he had heard the vice president of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti. “I didn’t hear it – he stressed – I don’t think I have to deal with the Lombardy Region. I have a good and peaceful relationship with Moratti, but what is happening in the Lombardy Region is not on my agenda”.

Sala: “Moratti? No, I didn’t hear her”

"No, I didn't hear it. I don't think I have to deal with the Lombardy Region. I have a good and peaceful relationship with Moratti, but what is happening in the Lombardy Region is not on my agenda. It is important for me to have our candidate and I still urged Letta about this. The center-left will have its candidate and I only think about this ".

