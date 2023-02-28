The mayor of Milan after the meeting with the clubs for the plans for the new stadium: “I asked Milan to tell us in two or three weeks if it intends to continue with the Meazza or if it abandons the hypothesis. Inter out of town? Evidently not there are other suitable areas”

If Inter have expressed their position through the managing director Alessandro Antonello and Milan prefer not to release official statements for now, the reaction of the municipality of Milan to the meeting held in the morning on the stadium chapter comes directly from the mayor. And the mayor’s words are certainly not enthusiastic, but almost resigned: “One obvious thing emerges from this meeting: nobody wants the old San Siro anymore. I am embittered as mayor, citizen and fan – explains Sala on the sidelines of a event in Iulm -, but it was something we fully understood”.

The statements — See also Rayados close to signing Jorge Carrascal from River Plate Then the mayor continues analyzing the next steps: “If the clubs choose a new area it will be a problem for the municipality and it will not be easy, but let’s take it one step at a time. It is clear that at that point the plant could not fall within the structural interests of the municipality, the only possibility is to open it to operators who want to use it for concerts or events”. On the other hand, Sala’s response on the fact that Giuseppe Meazza would be too expensive for a single club is negative: “The problem is revenues, because the teams believe they cannot make as many as they would like. Indeed, in terms of books, they are worth so little that the municipality could sell it to one of the two teams at an almost bargain price”. Now, therefore, Sala will wait for some news from the two clubs: “The authorization process for the stadium near the current Meazza is going ahead, but I asked Milan in two or three weeks to respond to our request or to tell us if they abandon this hypothesis. A stadium out of the ordinary? I continue to want one in the city, but Inter doesn’t see other areas in the municipality. In fact, if for all the hypotheses we have talked about, no other area has emerged in Milan, it is because there probably isn’t.” See also Qatar World Cup 2022: Scandal breaks out in Poland

Between wishes and reality — The mayor of Milan also provided other details on the matter: “I’m not surprised by the motivations of the clubs, but I was in the awkward position of reading things in the newspapers and not having any official news, so I summoned the clubs. Maura is a delicate hypothesis because it is in the South Park, but Milan would also like to bring us what is now in the Vismara center, therefore youth and women’s football”. Sala is obviously not unaware of the obstacle course that is needed to complete such projects: “As mayor I see how difficult it is to build a stadium, due to the rules and the will of many. The real point is that in modern football a modern stadium, I have to take note of it. My initial hope was that of the restoration of San Siro, but the teams have made me understand that it is not a feasible situation.” Finally, a diplomatic response to a pungent question about the economic stability of Inter and Milan: “I don’t think we can make inferences about the situation of the clubs. We have no doubts, even if today football’s properties are transitory: the checks would be carried out once once the contract is signed. See also Cardinale has clear ideas: immediately the stadium. And Milan can drag the rest of Italy

February 28, 2023 (change February 28, 2023 | 12:19)

