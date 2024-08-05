The North and Central-West regions of Brazil are the focus of the expansion of the network, which has 40 units

The turnover of Sal e Brasa Grill Expressfrom the group Salt and Brasa Groupreached R$51.1 million in the first half of 2024, an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period in 2023. The forecast is to end the year with growth of 15% higher than the R$95 million invoiced in 2023.

The expected increase is 10% in the number of stores and 15% in revenue in 2025. To achieve these results, Sal e Brasa Grill Express wants to expand via franchises, especially in the Northeast. In the region, the chain is present in 9 states. By the end of 2024, 4 new units are expected to be opened in the Northeast.

According to the CEO of Sal e Brasa Franquias, Fernando Ribeirothe company envisions “many opportunities” in the North and Central-West. Currently, the Sal e Brasa Grill Express chain has 40 units, located in shopping malls in the Northeast and North of Brazil.

Sal e Brasa Grill Express is a company of the Sal e Brasa Group. The group is present in 13 Brazilian states.

Data from ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association) show that the food franchise segment (retail and distribution) grew 43.9% in the 1st quarter of 2024, with 45,660 units. In 2023, the sector grew 17.9%.

X-ray: