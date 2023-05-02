Sal Da Vinci, his son Francesco was robbed of the weekend in Naples. The criminals put three guns to his head: “he tastes like premeditation”

Bad weekend night for Francis DaVincison of the singer Sal Da Vinci and born Francesco Sorrentino. It was he himself who told of the robbery suffered shortly after midnight on Saturday 29 April in via Foria, in Naples. Francesco together with a friend was walking towards the car after a dinner at the restaurant. At that point he approached a scooter carrying three people who put three guns to his head. The loot was 400 euros and a watch worth around 3,000 euros. On Monday 1 May, Francesco presented a complaint to the Carabineri of Posillipo.

The story of Francesco Da Vinci

“I was outside a well-known restaurant in Naples with a friend and, after having dinner, we had just sat in the car to get back – he says Francis da Vinci – a black scooter arrived, without license plates, with three individuals wearing balaclavas and full-face helmets. They slam their weapons against the windows, we get out of the car and they point three guns at my head, even putting the shot in the chamber”.

“All this for a watch Bulgari Carbon Gold and 400 euros – continue Francis DaVinci – For this I risked my life? Unheard-of brutality and everything happened in front of so many people on the street. At that moment I was on my cell phone with my wife who was waiting for me with my two little ones at home and unfortunately she experienced this awful story on the phone. The most shocking thing is that everything tastes premeditated, they were waiting for us hidden right behind our car”.

Francesco Da Vinci: “I was afraid I wouldn’t see my family again”

“I don’t care much about watches and money – he concludes – even if every worker in the world sweats to earn and we, unlike them, don’t steal. Then the biggest fear was not seeing my family again. I don’t wish them the bad, but to have a bad time like I experienced in those few minutes and make them understand that they are human garbage. We are living days of celebration for the arrival of the long-awaited Napoli championship, but instead of enjoying all this, live with certain people who continue to destroy this city”.

