2022 is an important year for fans of shojo anime, as the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sakura Card Captor have begun. In this way, a special poster has been released that pays great homage to the quarter century this series will reach next year.

Although the manga Sakura Card Captor began publication on May 1, 1996, It was not until 1998 that the anime by Madhouse began to be broadcast in Japan.. In this way, a poster was recently released that marks the beginning of all the celebrations that CLAMP’s work will have.

That’s not all, since a series of collaborations with Sanrio, responsible for Hello Kitty, have also been announced, where we will see a series of special figures of Sakura and company. With this, The anime-themed cafe, which arrived in Shibuya in February and November 2021, will return in the future.

This is just the beginning and over the next few months more information related to this work of the shojo genre will be released. On related topics, the latest manga by Berserk It’s coming to the west this year. Similarly, Funimation’s YouTube channel changes substantially.

Sakura Card Captor is at the level of Sailor Moon, so this anniversary will be very special for fans of this series. I just hope that some of the merchandise to celebrate this milestone reaches the west, or at least it’s not so difficult to buy it from here.

Via: Anime Trendz