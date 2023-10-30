Masahiro Sakurai has said that he cannot imagine a new game of Super Smash Bros. surpassing the size of ultimate. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched in December 2018 and was supported with a strong DLC ​​offering that included the release of 13 new characters over a three-year period, bringing the final cast to 89 fighters.

Since completing his work on the game, series director, Sakuraihas been managing his new channel Youtube in which he shares game design tips, and has even stated that he is “semi-retired” from development.

In his latest video posted on Monday, Sakurai reiterated that he is not sure what the future holds for Smash Bros. after ultimatewhich is the third best-selling game of switch to date, with 31.77 million copies sold as of June 2023.

“As for what comes next for the series of Smash Bros.“Even I’m not sure,” he said. “I feel like we really succeeded in making people happy with this game, but now that Smash Bros. has grown to be monstrous in size, I would say it is difficult to imagine an increase of this magnitude happening again. “Every time we manage to make a game that I previously thought impossible, so I can’t say with certainty that there won’t be another one, but I do think it would be difficult to take it further than what we have done.”

In November 2021, reportedly Sakurai He said that he couldn’t imagine the series continuing without his involvement, even if that was something he would like to see happen.

“Smash Bros.It is a massive and important title for Nintendoso it’s fair to assume there will be another one at some point, but it’s going to take some work to figure out exactly how to make it happen,” he also said in July. “For my part, I would like to continue working with Nintendo any way I can.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The truth is that I also think that it is extremely difficult to think of what to add to Smash Bros. To take it to a new level, perhaps it is time to wait for a strong hardware update, however, new mechanics would have to be implemented soon. Would it become a service game where nerfs and buffs were bi-monthly updates? Everything is possible.