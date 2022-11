Entergram announced the arrival of a version in Japan PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch from Sakura, Moyu. -as the Night’s, Reincarnation-. The visual novel developed by FAVORITE will be available from February 22, 2023 in two versions: the Standard Edition from 8,228 yen (about € 56) and the Limited Edition from 14,270 yen (about € 97).

Source: Entergram Street Gematsu