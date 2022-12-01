Although it’s been years since there’s nothing new from the anime of Sakura Cardcaptorat least since Clear Card which came out in 2018, its protagonist Sakura Kinomoto is still valid and present in fan art and cosplay.

Not for nothing is she one of the most adorable characters created by CLAMP. Many remember her more from her first anime, which is a work by Madhouse and which premiered in 1998 in Japan.

Sakura’s odyssey to recover the Clow cards accompanied by Kero fascinated a whole generation of fans. She must gather them after she mistakenly freed them and they were scattered throughout her city.

Each of them is associated with a special power or ability, so obtaining them requires you to put different strategies into play. The good thing is that by retrieving and sealing them you can also take advantage of them.

This is how as the series progresses, he gains experience and power. But since she is a primary school girl, she must also deal with what happens in her daily life.

It’s for what Sakura Cardcaptor is a series that mixes elements of the Magical Girl genre with comedy, romance, and a good dose of adventure. For the aforementioned and more Sakura Kinomoto is the preferred choice of many cosplayers when cosplaying.

A cosplay of Sakura Kinomoto from the playground

Sakura Kinomoto cosplay from Sakura Cardcaptor What we share with you on this occasion is a contribution from cosplayer @tenoritenshi. When talking about cosplaying this character many different looks can be chosen.

In the first anime, as well as the second, she appears in many different outfits courtesy of her friend Tomoyo Daidōji. But the one that can be seen in this interpretation is one that appears frequently.

@tenoritenshi cosplay comprises black jacket with white sleeves; the latter with a red line. Likewise, it has a skirt with the same coloration said before.

As for the hair, it is usually short and with two locks tied with little red balls; she has bangs on her forehead. In addition to the above, you can see the white tie and the rod that Sakura uses. It is an interpretation attached to this image of the character.

