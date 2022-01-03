With so many characters created by Masashi Kishimoto for Naruto it is easy to choose one of them and have it as a favorite. But fans always lean towards a few of them.

Especially by members of the Team 7 original, how are they Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha Y Sakura haruno. The latter has many followers. Some always wanted her to end up next to the protagonist, and others, with Sasuke.

Sakura Haruno is a fan favorite

In the end the second happened, but for that to happen Sakura he had to follow a long and winding road. The relationship between the two was very complicated, much more than that of Naruto Y Hinata.

Especially since the young Uchiha he was consumed with his desire for revenge and didn’t have much time to pay attention to it. In spite of everything she always remained faithful and waiting for an opportunity to reach her heart. Had to have a good time.

Nowadays, Sakura Y Sasuke form a solid couple in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and they have a daughter, Sarada. Fortune has smiled on them but they have had their ups and downs.

Sasuke He is still a character who risks everything when fighting. Always do your best and that has its consequences. At least he always knows that whatever happens, his wife will be by his side and supporting him in everything.

This Naruto cosplay takes the details into account

As a tribute to Sakura haruno we bring you a cosplay made by Natalia Nova and what did he share in Reddit some time ago. Here we can see how he recreated it in the times of the series of Naruto, like the determined young woman that many esteem.

The outfit is the typical one he liked to wear, not the green uniform from the series Naruto Shippuden. It is a good recreation of this young woman kunoichi, since it respects the hair color and haircut, which is very similar.

The setting is not bad, as it reminds of some traditional place in the Hidden Leaf Village. Accessories complement this well cosplay.

At least that way fans can remember a time that is gone, never to return. The work of Masashi Kishimoto now it focuses on a new generation and yesterday’s heroes must yield to their descendants.

