Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin it is a rare pearl from Japan. Luckily it sold very well. Development studio Edelweiss has announced global sales for more than 1.5 million copies.
The news comes in conjunction with the announcement of theofficial anime created by Studio PA Works, which will be broadcast during 2024.
The data includes both physical and digital sales. In particular, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin seems to have done very well Steam.
A title steeped in Japan
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is an action platform mixed with an agriculture simulator, with the protagonist who not only uses agricultural tools to fight, but grows based on the yield of the rice fields she has cultivated with the other characters who populate the his farm.
Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is available for PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4. If you want to know more, read our review.
