Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin it is a rare pearl from Japan. Luckily it sold very well. Development studio Edelweiss has announced global sales for more than 1.5 million copies.

The news comes in conjunction with the announcement of theofficial anime created by Studio PA Works, which will be broadcast during 2024.

The data includes both physical and digital sales. In particular, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin seems to have done very well Steam.