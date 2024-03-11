TOHO Animation announced an anime adaptation for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruinproduced by PA Works and based on the game developed by Edelweiss. Airing in Japan is scheduled for 2024 and below we can see the teaser trailer and discover the staff members.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam and has recently exceeded one million copies sold.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Anime teaser trailer

Original Work: Edelweiss

Edelweiss Animation Studio: PA Works

PA Works Cast Sakuna (Naomi Oozora) Tama (Takashi Narumi) Kokorowa (Rika Kinugawa) Tauemon (Ryota Yano) Myrthe (Hikari Kubota) Kinta (Soma Maeda) Yui (Aoi Koga) Kaimaru (Rika Momokawa) Lady Kamuhitsuki (Miwa Kohinata) Ashigumo (Riki Kagami) Ishimaru (Yuji Kameyama)



Source: TOHO Animation Street Gematsu