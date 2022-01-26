Just as I promised in a previous corner, I come back to tell you about Arrigo Sacchi, the philosopher and teacher who made a qualitative revolution, not only in Italian football, which was showing resistance and stubbornness in front of all that it brings out of its traditional tactical cloaks, but also in world football that was looking In his time, what brings her out of the state of detention.

Arrigo was not a talented player at his time, so he was unable to transcend the ceiling of the hobby, and he found someone who pushed him to practice coaching, although his first job was a worker in his father’s shoe factory, and who motivated him to stand behind the condition, to lead a team, direct players and create methods He played, he was really clever and proactive in what he did, because Saki will send strong signals to those around him, as he leads Parma to ascend from “Serie 1” to “Serie B”, and this is combined with his defeat of Milan, to give Berlusconi the keys to “Rosineri”, marking the beginning of an era that is The most beautiful in the history of Milan, with Italian, European and international titles, but especially with an innovative playing system based on the pressing “Pressing”.

The essence of the new philosophy created by Sacchi and opposed by conservatives, before world football rejoiced in it, and even became a major title for a new uprising against football drowning in stereotyped, was the philosophy of that system based on the premise that five organized and harmonious defenders, can thwart the endeavors of ten distracted strikers. , regardless of their individual skills, and made sure that his team was organized, moving in harmony, pressing in close lines in a space of no more than 25 meters.

Whoever recalls the golden years of Milan with its luster and dazzling radiance for the eyes, will indeed witness how the system that Saki created for his absolute belief that football was not found, except to be full of goals, transformed players with different artistic “spices” and cultures and formations divergent in its tactical building, into a choir that plays On a single chord without any cacophony tone.

Although at one time there were those who reproached Milan, Arrigo Sacchi, their defensive darkness based on what was called at the time the alternative coverage, and he dared to break the rule of the “libero”, the late defender, as long as the man believed that the solidity of any tactical system, does not come Except for a thick defensive organization, but what Saki’s philosophy brought, and which all the football plays that came out of San Siro witnessed, are streamlined in performance and a tendency to threaten the opponent’s goal, otherwise what is the point of the killer “presing” that he created.

What seemed to some to be tactical madness at one time, has become a tactical philosophy taught, and to this day it is the essence of modern football, rather the strong pillar on which it is based. Thank you, Saki, thank you, “The Philosopher.”