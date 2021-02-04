In the Sakhalin region, the authorities are not going to introduce special passports that give the official right of those vaccinated against coronavirus not to wear medical masks in public places, writes TASS.

As the Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Sakhalin Region Vladimir Yushchuk specified, the data of everyone who vaccinates is automatically sent to the portal of state services. Therefore, after the second application of the vaccine passes, a certificate of the person who received the preventive vaccination is automatically generated.

“As a matter of fact, this certificate replaces all phenomena that can be called passports, badges, and so on,” Yushchuk stressed.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, during a meeting of the President of Russia with members of the government, declared the harmfulness and inexpediency of introducing “vaccination passports”. According to her, such decisions irritate citizens and form their opinion about the compulsory vaccination, which is unacceptable.