At Sakhalin State University (SakhSU), where two students died from an electric shock in a dormitory, an emergency regime was introduced. About it informs March 30 press service of the regional government.

“Energy supply works are underway in residential buildings. The issue of connecting buildings to city hot water supply networks is also being addressed. If this turns out to be impossible, new water heaters will be installed in them, ”the press release said with reference to Acting Rector Maria Ganchenkova.

On March 26, in one of the dormitories of SakhSU, two students of 18 and 19 years old from the Faculty of Physics and Mathematics were found dead. The tragedy happened on Friday night in the hostel. One of the students went to the shower room, where he was electrocuted, a neighbor came to the screams, who tried to help, but himself became the second victim of the electric shock.

On March 26, the regional Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the provision of services that did not meet security requirements, which inadvertently resulted in the death of two or more persons.

On March 28, the director of the department for life support of the property complex of SakhSU was taken into custody. He was charged with causing death by negligence, reports NSN… According to the investigation, the accused did not ensure the safety of the students in the hostel. He knew that the building had old electrical wiring, and that electric water heaters were installed in the shower with irregularities. The defendant did not take timely measures to eliminate the violations.

On March 29, it was reported that students of SakhSU were transferred to distance learning after an incident in a dormitory of an educational institution.