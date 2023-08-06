Washington (AFP)

Greek Maria Sakkari, ranked ninth in the world, achieved her third victory within 26 hours, to reach the final match of the Washington Tennis Championships, by defeating American Jessica Pegula, “the first”, in the round 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Sakari, ranked fourth in the tournament, was forced to play two matches “Friday”, due to rain, which postponed her match “Thursday” in the final price against Canadian Laila Fernandez, and she beat the latter, and then got rid of the other American obstacle, Madison Keys.

And by defeating Pegula on Saturday for the fifth time out of eight confrontations between them, Sakkari reached her first final since last October, when she lost to the American in particular in the Guadalajara tournament.

The Greek self hopes to emerge victorious from the seventh final in her career, in order to win only her second title, after the one she crowned in 2019 in Rabat.

Although she failed to get the chance to win the title for the second time, “she won it in 2019,” and to qualify for the fifth final in her career, Pegula equaled her best ranking in the professional classification, by rising to third place.