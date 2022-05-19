Planet Manga reminds us that the first volume of SAKAMOTO DAYSthe debut work of Yuto Suzuki. It will be possible to buy the manga in all comics, bookstores and online stores at introductory price of € 5.20. Also to celebrate the arrival in Italy of the work is also available a special edition containing a reproduction of the protagonist’s apron at the introductory price of € 14.90.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

SAKAMOTO DAYS by Yuto Suzuki

What kind of life can a retired ex-hitman lead? The turbulent days of killer Taro Sakamoto in a manga full of action, humor and gunpowder.

Exit: May 19, 2022

Price: 5.20 euros

Pages: 192

Binding: Paperback

Format: 11.5 × 17.5 cm

Interior: Black and white

Distribution: Newsstand, comic shop, bookshop, online

From the stable Shueisha (Naruto, Bleach) arrives in Italy, published by Planet Mangaa new action story that with its humor is ready to conquer all readers: Sakamoto DaysThe first volume is available from Thursday 19 May at newsstands, comic shops, bookstores and on Panini.itIn addition to the regular version, the volume also includes a variant version with a reproduction of Sakamoto’s apron attached.

Taro Sakamoto he is a placid and silent owner of a small convenience store who lives an “ordinary” life: he is happily married, has a daughter, a job in his shop where he spends his days. But, as they say: the dress does not make the monk (or rather, the salesman). Sakamoto was once considered the hitman more skilled and feared than Japan, until one day he fell in love and started a family, promising his beloved never to kill anyone, cut off all contact with crime and lead a serene and peaceful life. Now retired killer, Taro intends to fulfill the promise made with all his strength. He is done with the past, but unfortunately the past is not done with him. For the top of the crime, retirement is not contemplated and his former employers will do everything to kill him by sending one hitman after another, putting him in situations on the edge from which he will have to exit without causing victims.

Perfect mix of comedy and action, Sakamoto Days is a manga in which the author, the young man Yuto Suzukimaking his debut with his first serial work, he alternates moments of humor with extreme fights worthy of the best “battle shonen”.

Sakamoto Days will be presented on Friday 20 May at 15.00 a Play Festival of the Game (the stage event from 20 to 22 May in Modena), with a meeting that will see the manga editorial staff of Panini Comics talk to the content creator Angelo “Sommobuta” Cavallaro.