One of the most popular manga Shōnen Jump it is currently Sakamoto Days. Although it will only be two years since its publication began, it already has a large number of fans. Perhaps that is why several rumors indicate that work is already being done on giving him his anime.

The information began to spread through Twitter, where several anime insiders seem to agree. According to them, Sakamoto Days could have an anime adaptation very soon. However, they make no mention of when it might be announced or released.

Some of the theories suggest that this new series could be announced at Jump Festa 2023. This is one of the biggest events in manga and anime. The fact that new productions are almost always revealed here has made it the perfect setting for a hypothetical announcement. This event will take place on December 17 and 18, 2022.

Source: Shueisha

Sakamoto Days currently has seven volumes that compile its chapters so far. These are 81, so those in charge of adapting their anime would have a good amount of material to create the series. It will only be necessary to wait to see how much they would condense in a first season.

For now, no official media related to the publication has spoken about its supposed adaptation. So we can only wait to receive any kind of confirmation. But we must emphasize that, due to his popularity, it would not be strange to see his anime soon.

What is Sakamoto Days about?

Sakamoto Days follow taro sakamoto. A former assassin who made a name for himself in the criminal underworld. However, he fell in love with a woman, which led him to leave those days behind, start a family and establish a small convenience store.. But his past followed him into his quiet life.

Source: Shueisha

He along with his assistant, Shin Asakurathey must defend their family and their small store from the mobsters who are after him. The manga has won many awards and is quite popular among readers. Perhaps with the release of an anime, more people will enter the world of this curious retired assassin.

