Planet Manga announces the launch date for the first volume of SAKAMOTO DAYSthe work of Yuto Suzuki which has been very successful in Japan. The first volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next May 19th at the introductory price of € 5.20. It will also be released too a special edition that will include an apron inspired by the protagonist at the introductory price of € 14.90.
Here is a brief overview of the work.
SAKAMOTO DAYS
Authors: Yuto Suzuki
Exit date: 19 May 2022
Pages: 192
Format: 11.5X17.5
Binding: Paperback
Interior: Black and white
ISBN: 9788828765745
RAMEN… AND GUN POWDER!
Japan’s most feared hitman has retired. Will Taro Sakamoto honor his promise to his wife not to kill anyone anymore? A perfect mix of action, humor and the supernatural in a fiery family manga.
