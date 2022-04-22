Planet Manga announces the launch date for the first volume of SAKAMOTO DAYSthe work of Yuto Suzuki which has been very successful in Japan. The first volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next May 19th at the introductory price of € 5.20. It will also be released too a special edition that will include an apron inspired by the protagonist at the introductory price of € 14.90.

Here is a brief overview of the work.

SAKAMOTO DAYS Authors: Yuto Suzuki

Exit date: 19 May 2022

Pages: 192

Format: 11.5X17.5

Binding: Paperback

Interior: Black and white

ISBN: 9788828765745 RAMEN… AND GUN POWDER! Japan’s most feared hitman has retired. Will Taro Sakamoto honor his promise to his wife not to kill anyone anymore? A perfect mix of action, humor and the supernatural in a fiery family manga.

Source: Planet Manga Street Facebook