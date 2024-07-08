Munich (Reuters)

Bukayo Saka won plaudits for his superb strike in England’s Euro 2016 quarter-final win over Switzerland and he did so again on his golf debut at the weekend, even if his celebration was marred by an awkward fall on his golf bag.

It may have been beginner’s luck, but Saka, who equalised against Switzerland and converted the penalty in the 5-3 shootout win, shone when England’s squad turned out for golf on Sunday.

“Best shot of my life,” Saka said after his first attempt.

Saka struck the ball well with his next attempt too, and while enjoying the warm applause, he stumbled ridiculously, prompting laughter from his team-mates.

A distraction could be just what England need ahead of Wednesday’s semi-final against the Netherlands as they aim to reach a second successive European Championship final.

The players were divided into North and South, based on the clubs they played for, and took turns hitting golf balls at targets with a variety of golf clubs, their attempts and participation being recorded by the England officials.

Goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford showed their golfing expertise, while captain Harry Kane held his nerve under intense pressure from his peers.

“Everyone expects me to sweep the (golf course) with the rest of the players, but it’s not that easy,” said the Bayern Munich striker.

But most of them struggled, with Ebrechi Eze and his teammate Jude Bellingham not quite hitting the ball, with Ivan Toney blaming the bat.