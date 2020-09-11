During the #MeToo movement last year, many shocking names were revealed from Bollywood. The name of the filmmaker was also included in these people. Now recently, model Paula has again accused him of harasement. They told that she was 17 at the time. Paula wrote the post on her Instagram profile. Since then, the demand of arresting Sajid Khan has been raised on Twitter.

Sajid tortured at the age of 17

Paula wrote on her Instagram, ‘When the MeeToo movement started, many people spoke about Sajid Khan but I could not dare because like other actors who do not have a godfather and they have to run a family, I remained calm. I no longer have my parents with me. I am earning for myself. I can dare to say that at the age of 17, Sajid Khan harassed me.

Did the ‘dirty talk’ during the audition

Paula further writes that Sajid misbehaved with her when she invited him to audition. He wrote, he talked dirty to me. Tried to touch me. He asked me to strip down in front of me to play a role in the film ‘Housefull’.

Don’t know how many girls would have done this

Paula finally writes, God knows, she doesn’t know how many girls she did this with. I am not coming forward to take any pity. I just felt that it had a great impact on me as a child and I thought it okay to keep quiet. But enough is enough, isn’t it? These Bast **** need to be behind bars for not only casting couches but stealing dreams. But I did not stop. I made the mistake that I kept quiet. Last year, Sajid Khan was accused of harassment by an actor, an assistant director and a journalist.