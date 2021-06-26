British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said today, Saturday, that former Finance Minister Sajid Javid will take over as Health Minister to replace Matt Hancock, who resigned earlier today.

Javid resigned from the Treasury last year after rejecting Johnson’s request to fire his team of advisers.

Hancock angered his colleagues and people who are undergoing general isolation measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The 42-year-old minister submitted his resignation letter to the prime minister after The Sun newspaper published pictures of him embracing his assistant in violation of social distancing rules.

Hancock is at the center of the government’s battle with the epidemic, constantly appearing on television and on the radio, calling on people to follow strict rules to contain the virus.

“We owe it to those who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic to be honest when we let them down, as I did when I violated the guidelines,” he said, in his resignation letter.