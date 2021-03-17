Sharjah (Al Ittihad) – The Sajaya Girls of Sharjah Foundation, affiliated to the Rubu Qarn Foundation for the Industry of Leaders and Innovators, launched its initiative in line with the month of reading under the slogan “Book Post”, with the aim of promoting and encouraging girls’ reading culture by providing a wide and free variety of the best books and to ensure the safety of The public will be sterilized and wrapped in compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive measures, and placed in the “book mail” box in front of the clues center, and the box will be distributed in other centers throughout the year.

It also launched the “Reading Challenge” initiative for girls, which requires that 5 books be read during this month, with the aim of encouraging girls to read as many books as possible.

Sheikha Aisha Khaled Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Girls’ Sajas, said: “The launch of these initiatives coincides with the month of reading that the UAE celebrates every year, so that reading will be a spark of creativity for our girls and a light for their minds.” She hopes that “reading will establish as a societal value and a daily habit that enhances the awareness of the rising generation. Of the importance of reading, and its role in refining the personality to meet the challenges of the age ».