Paris (dpa)

Algerian runner Jamal Sajati confirmed that he had hoped to win the gold medal in the 800-meter race in the men’s athletics competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and to hear his country’s national anthem, but he was satisfied with the bronze medal.

Sajati came in third place in the race with a time of 1 minute and 41.50 seconds, ahead of Canadian world champion Marco Arop in second place, who won the silver with a time of 1 minute and 41.20 seconds.

Kenyan Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the gold medal, topping the race with a career best of 1 minute and 19:41 seconds.

Al-Sajati said after winning the bronze medal, “The bronze medal is considered an achievement. I feel very happy to win this medal, after my country won two gold medals.”

He added, “I dedicate this medal to my father and the President of the Republic who congratulated me on my victory in the semi-finals, and I extend my sincere thanks to him for his support. Long live Algeria.”

“The race was very fast, perhaps the fastest ever, with five top-level athletes participating. I was hoping for gold, but the bronze medal is also an achievement,” he said.

He said, “I feel very happy to have won the first Olympic medal in my career. Perhaps I will participate in two races in the Los Angeles Olympics, not just one, in the hope of giving two medals to Algeria and the Arabs.”

Regarding the reason for his delay during the second lap of the race and then entering the competition, the Algerian runner explained, “The pace was very fast, but I was able to recover and win the bronze medal. I am considered the fifth fastest runner in the history of this race.”