The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, Elma Saiz, has valued the “progress” in the affiliation of women to social security, with more than 10 million women and representing more than 47% of the set of affiliates, when reducing the “gender gap” in pensions.

He has stressed that the women’s contribution bases “are growing three points above those of men”, which shows that “More worthy salaries today are also more dignified pensions”.

This has been stated in statements to the media after participating in the act convened by the Government of Navarra on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Saiz has pointed out that “Today is a day to celebrate that thanks to many women we have taken many steps and we have achieved many progress.” But also “it is a day of commitment, looking to the future and, above all, thinking about new generations, those women who need women in whom to reflect and take as an example.”

The minister has expressed her “firm commitment” against the “triple violations” when “The three m of woman, mother and migrant come together”. In this sense, he stressed that “we want to give migrants who are victims of violence the same treatment and the same protection as women in our country.”

In this 8M, Saiz has valued that “we have taken many steps in terms of equality but we have a clear road map that aims to achieve full equality between women and men. That will be a sample of a more just and inclusive society and in that we are all. “

He recalled that in the Ministry of Immigration, Social Security and Imigrations, “as soon as we started this legislature, the Advisory Council on Gender Gap” composed of “a group of professional persons from different areas that first evaluate the policies we are carrying out to see if they work or not” and, in addition, “From a rigorous analysis” They propose “new measures.”

In this regard, he indicated that “one of the main measures and the first adopted has been to establish violet points not only in all social security offices throughout the whole country but also in consulates, in embassies, abroad. Security points where women can access information and accompaniment. “

In terms of “Pension gap”he stressed that “the increase in the minimum interprofessional salary, which the quotation bases are increasing three points above those of men, gives good proof that we are going through the right path, but there is still a long way to go.”