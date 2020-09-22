Sayami wrote in the post, When I first met Anurag Kashyap, he called me at his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, my parents live with me. There is nothing to worry about He was considered the ‘Bad Boy of Bollywood’. According to the outside world, his life was entangled in drugs, women and evils. The truth I later found out was quite the opposite. Their house was typical of Indian homes. The parents are searching for the news paper, the doorbell is constantly ringing, Srilalji is cooking for the grown-ups, a cat is moving around and Anurag Kashyap is finding a quiet corner in his own house.
View this post on Instagram
This one is long overdue & very long! The first time I met AK he asked me to come to his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, “My parents live with me. You don’t have to worry! “. He was supposed to be the “Bad Boy of Bollywood”. His life according to the outside world was “riddled with drugs, women & vices.” The truth, I later learnt, was COMPLETELY the opposite. It was a typical chaotic Indian household. Parents looking for a newspaper, the doorbell constantly ringing, Shrilalji furiously cooking for the increasing guests, a cat strutting around & AK looking for just a quiet corner in his own home. From the time he offered me Choked (sitting next to me at MAMI) to the date of release, it took three years. That’s when I really got to know the man. He became a friend, mentor & sounding board. With him you know you get the whole truth. When he loves your work he jumps, dances, cries & expresses joy; if he doesn’t he just says it. The man has no filters. That is perhaps both his boon & his bane. He loves his whiskey; which I keep nagging him to reduce (instead increase his exercise!). He has a child-like innocence & open-heartedness that is seldom seen in todays times. He’s so busy playing agony aunt in other people’s lives that perhaps, he forgets about his own. That’s AK for you. It’s always other people before himself. It’s rare to have people through your difficulties. It’s even rarer to have people who truly feel happy for you. Today, when the people who dismissed me three years ago call up lauding my performance, there’s no one happier & prouder than AK. Thank you for believing in me @ anuragkashyap10 Thank you for making me believe in myself again!
Smriti Irani on Anurag Kashyap accused of sexually abusing Payal Ghosh
Payal has been accused of wrong act by calling home
Let me tell you that Payal Ghosh has called Anurag Kashyap home and accused him of misbehaving with him. Payal has released a video on this, as well as many interviews and tweets. He told that he had befriended Anurag on Facebook. Everything was fine for 2 visits. In the third meeting, Anurag tried to force him to open his zip.
Payal Ghosh revealed- friendship with Anurag Kashyap on Facebook, ‘wrong act’ in third meeting
