Payal Ghosh is in the news after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. After her charge, many actresses have come in support of Anurag. Anurag’s X-Wife Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Kekalan have also posted in favor of Anurag. Now the old post of actress Sayami Kher is going viral. This post is from June. In it, he has written that Anurag called him home.

Syami wrote a long post for Anurag Kashyap

Sayami wrote in the post, When I first met Anurag Kashyap, he called me at his Versova house. Before I could say anything, he said, my parents live with me. There is nothing to worry about He was considered the ‘Bad Boy of Bollywood’. According to the outside world, his life was entangled in drugs, women and evils. The truth I later found out was quite the opposite. Their house was typical of Indian homes. The parents are searching for the news paper, the doorbell is constantly ringing, Srilalji is cooking for the grown-ups, a cat is moving around and Anurag Kashyap is finding a quiet corner in his own house.

Payal has been accused of wrong act by calling home

Let me tell you that Payal Ghosh has called Anurag Kashyap home and accused him of misbehaving with him. Payal has released a video on this, as well as many interviews and tweets. He told that he had befriended Anurag on Facebook. Everything was fine for 2 visits. In the third meeting, Anurag tried to force him to open his zip.

