One punch man He managed to win over many fans with an unusual superhero story, but above all by showing us an invincible protagonist with an unconventional charisma.

Saitama He did not appear as the unattainable supreme being, but as an ordinary person who lives in the city and even does his shopping in the supermarket.

On several occasions they showed us the home of the hero, and believe it or not, his house in One punch man actually exists and looks just like the anime.

No wonder the creators of manga and anime take as inspiration real locations in Japan for their works, and therefore can be visited when someone finds them.

This happened with the department of Saitama in One punch man, which was inspired by a neighborhood that exists and even looks identical to the one shown by ONE.

Here is Saitama’s house in One Punch Man

The Youtuber Mipon decided to visit him and show his subscribers what he looks like, if only on the outside. If you want to see it, we leave it below.

As you can see, the building is almost an exact copy of the one that appears in One punch man, with everything and the accompanying signs.

This property is located in Setagaya, Tokyo, and as you can imagine, it is a private apartment block, so there is no way you can visit the interior.

What is striking is that even the parking lot signs are the same as those shown in One punch manAnd if you have any doubt that ONE was inspired by this street, you should pay attention to the bridge.

If you want to see it for yourself, you can find the address in Google maps and give you your own tour, and to make it easy for you we leave the place in this link.

