Since One Punch Man came to light as a popular product of the anime world, many users have wondered if its protagonist, Saitamacould reach the levels of the own Goku of Dragon Ball. And now through the new chapter of the bald hero franchise, it has been proven that the protagonist has left the Saiyan below the level.

Fans came to the conclusion that Saitama is superior due to be on par with the wicked Garou, who possesses the abilities to travel through time in just the blink of an eye. With this, the caped hero was able to understand what it takes to use the technique, learning in just seconds how to master it and use it against the character.

Based on what was seen in chapter 169 of the work, users have concluded that Saitama he can learn any skill that he himself Goku can perform. Thus managing to imitate great powers such as Kaio-ken, Henkidama, Kame-Hame-Ha and many more that the character has up his sleeve.

For its part, Goku has managed to justify that it continues to grow in terms of power levels, given that in the arc of Big wave is fighting against Gasone of the rivals that could finish without problem with Vegeta his Ultra Ego. Still, the Saiyan He had help to grow his strength, this was thanks to being shown the true meaning of warrior pride and so he could focus to the fullest.

In conclusion, Saitama could definitely kill any warrior in the universe Dragon Ball.

Via: comic book