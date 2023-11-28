The world of artificial intelligence has become quite common, as people take original art and put it next to these tools to create illustrations that can sometimes be worth more than the originals designed from scratch. And of course, anime was going to be part of the main focus, so there is already a lot of art that has been shared on social networks.

A user known as on social networks gave the interpretation of Saitama of One Punch Man, which has been brought to real life, this with something quite accurate to what we would see on the streets. That is, with a man shaved all over his head in a superhero suit.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of One Punch Man:

The story revolves around a hero named Saitama, who lives in City Z of Japan. All cities are constantly attacked by monsters, and the heroes must be in charge of protecting the inhabitants with their skills, eliminating each of the enemies. The series originally began as a webcomic, and was later adapted and redrawn by illustrator Yusuke Murata. “One Punch Man” has become extremely popular both in Japan and internationally.

Remember that you can consult this anime on pages like Crunchyroll Or until Netflix.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: These types of arts attract a lot of attention and also a little fear to a certain extent. Since AIs are constantly being worked on to the point of almost reaching perfection, and that boils down to the fact that animators could no longer be expendable in some jobs.