Actress Rinku Rajguru became an overnight star from her debut film. Rinku Rajguru started his career with the 2016 film ‘Sairat’. Recently, Rinku Rajguru was photographed with Jhanvi Kapoor (Jhanvi kapoor). After 4 years, he felt that he had done a lot of work on his look. Actress Rinku’s look has changed so much that at first sight it is difficult to recognize her. After this, actress Rinku was also seen at a special screening of Vicky Kaushal’s film Bhoot.

Actress Rinku Jahnavi and Vicky Kaushal were seen in black dress. In the photo, Rinku Rajguru looked quite slim and the looks also changed a lot. Let us tell you, Jahnavi Kapoor had entered the Bollywood industry with the remake of Rinku Rajguru’s film Sairat. Jahnavi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar were seen playing the lead characters in the film ‘Dhadak’. At the same time, Rinku appeared in a very simple look in his first film, but now his makeover has been done. Rinku is now seen in her new look. After her makeover, Rinku has now become very stylish and fashionable.

Let me tell you, Rinku Rajguru was awarded the Best Actress National Award for the film ‘Sairat’. At the same time, Rinku Rajguru is a resident of Akluj village in Solapur, Maharashtra. Rinku Rajguru was seen playing the lead role in the film ‘Sairat’. After the film ‘Sairat’, he also worked in the Kannada remake ‘Mansu Mallige’.