Rajesh Khanna has his 80th Birth Anniversary on Tuesday. On this special occasion, Saira Banu, the famous actress of his time, shared many memories related to the actor. She told that not only once but twice she missed working with Rajesh Khanna. The first film was Chhoti Bahu in which Sharmila Tagore later acted. Saira told e-Times, ‘I was ill and went to London for treatment. I had a colitis problem and because of this I had to leave the film. However, I can never forget the grand muhurat of the film which took place at Roop Tara Studios in Dadar, Mumbai.

Rajesh said – can remove the cup

Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira further said, ‘There was a picture of him drinking tea with Rajesh Khanna in Muhurta. This was the time when I had the longest conversation with him. It was thought that we would drink tea in a cup and cup but Rajesh said that we can remove the cup. The final picture that came after drinking tea was with the play, which became quite popular again.

The second film was ‘Resham Ki Dori’

After this, the second film was ‘Resham Ki Dori’. In this too, Rajesh’s Opposite Saira had to work but at that time his health did not support him. Bano told, ‘I also left that film. Actually Rajesh had to do the film but when I returned from London, Dharmendra was in the film and he also shot parts of it.

Rajesh Khanna came home on Dilip Saab’s birthday

According to Bano, ‘We were not able to do films but were always in touch on the phone. We respected each other very much and he used to praise my work. He came to our house with Dimple on the birthday of Dilip Saab in 1989.