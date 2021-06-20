Francesco Caio aims straight at the goal of speeding up the green transition of Saipem. The mole administrator delegate of the company engaged in the energy field is facing a small revolution for the company that boasts a capital of 2.2 billion euros on the stock exchange, accompanying it towards a change that first of all involves the exploitation of green resources. Starting from wind power andhydrogen.

A path of recovery and rebirth that is pushing the company to accelerate further on the green economy precisely to put behind a series of difficult years, recently exacerbated also by the crisis generated by the Coronavirus. The first moves of Gaius, which already knew the dynamics of Saipem since 2018, have been targeted as also highlighted by today’s edition of La Repubblica. A few weeks ago in fact, “The company announced that it has taken over Naval Energies, a French company specializing in floating wind. Unlike the blades that are installed on pylons a few miles from the coast where the seabed is lower, with the floating the platforms can be anchored further out, where the wind is stronger. A technology that allows new possibilities even in the Mediterranean where the intensity of the wind does not have the averages of the North Sea or the Atlantic. But that’s not all: thanks to Naval Energies, Saipem is fully entering the French renewables market, starting with the floating wind project off the coast of Groix Belle-ile, in Brittany, which will enter service in 2022. “

A further boost to this transition will be the ability to take advantage of the conversion funds made available by the government to start the Agnes project: with those resources, Saipem will be able to transform the oil platforms off Ravenna into floating and photovoltaic wind farms. Through these new infrastructures it will thus be possible to produce green hydrogen which will be used to power the industrial centers of the area once converted into energy.