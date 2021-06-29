Saipem has signed a contract for the charter of a new drill ship, the Samsung Santorini, which will be delivered in November 2021. The rental, lasting about two years, allows Saipem to strengthen the competitiveness of its fleet without investing in new assets, but leveraging its consolidated expertise in the selection and management of technologically advanced vessels. However, the contract with Samsung provides for the option to purchase the vessel, which can be exercised at the discretion of Saipem according to the trend in demand.

The Samsung Santorini is a seventh-generation ship equipped with two seven-cavity Blow Out Preventer (BOP) devices, the highest standard for ultra-deep water drilling vessels. The high-performance vessel is capable of drilling at depths of up to 12,000 feet (over 3,500 meters). The ship has the latest solutions in the field of digitalization and automation that guarantee high standards of safety and respect for the environment that place it at the top of the technological offer for ultra-deep water projects.

“The Samsung Santorini – he comments Marco Toninelli, Coo Drilling Offshore – enters the Saipem fleet with an innovative rental agreement and expands its offer with one of the best latest generation vehicles capable of carrying out operations with the best safety standards and protection of the surrounding marine environment. Santorini increases our production capacity and allows us to meet the demand for new contracts at a stage in which Saipem’s current offshore drilling fleet has almost full contractual coverage for the next few months “.